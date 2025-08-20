By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15 While Profit Slips

Unilever Pakistan Foods reported a strong rise in sales during the first half of 2025. Net revenue reached Rs 19.59 billion, which is an increase of about 15.2 percent year on year. The company said higher volume and selective pricing supported top-line growth. Profit after tax for the six months ended June 30 stood at Rs 3.09 billion, down from Rs 3.80 billion in the prior year.

The gap between revenue and profit reflected cost and tax pressures. Cost of sales rose faster than revenue and reached Rs 12.06 billion. Other income fell sharply, which reduced non non-operating cushioning. Finance cost increased due to certain financing flows, and taxation rose sharply, which together pressed net earnings.

What this means for consumers and investors

The firm retained gross margin gains but showed tighter net margins. Management paid a cash dividend, which will interest many shareholders. Investors will watch pricing actions and cost control measures in the months ahead. Traders will also monitor because of their impact on output changes in the prices of factors of production, and the taxes until the end of the year.

Unilever Pakistan should maintain equilibrium regarding the brand investment and margin security. The first half picture will indicate a strong demand, but increased overhead and tax expenses. The company will have to stabilize execution in order to revive profits and maintain the price at bearable levels.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

