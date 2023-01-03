Updated PTA Taxes On OnePlus 10 Pro,10R And 10T

The Chinese market has again taken the step to introduce something exciting and different in the smartphone market.

OnePlus creates beautifully designed products with the premium build quality and brings the best technology to users worldwide.

Besides, if we talk about PTA taxes, is an additional tax charged on the monetary value of mobile phones and the import duty/tax. Therefore, according to the new policy, PTA taxes differ for all mobile phone devices. The value of the tax will vary according to the prices of mobile phones.

However, OnePlus is a Chinese Smartphone manufacturer famous for producing high-quality devices at competitive prices. OnePlus makes high-tech with premium features and performance.

Moreover, Oneplus is becoming a leading company as it focuses on high-quality products. Its smartphones often have high-end processors, fast charging capabilities, and large displays.

Recently, the company launched its OnePlus ten series. The lineup has three variants: the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10T.

Hence, as with other high-end smartphones like Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14, you can anticipate that the PTA taxes on these devices will be astronomical.

Fortunately, this is not the case; here, we are bringing the PTA taxes on OnePlus flagship smartphones so you can compare that they are surprisingly lower.

New PTA Taxes On OnePlus 10 Series

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) OnePlus 10R 56,020 67,210 OnePlus 10 Pro 34,340 38,841 OnePlus 10T 52,700 63,470

However, it is difficult to understand the logic that National Telecom Regulator (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) along with FBR is using to levy taxes on smartphones.

As we compare, the taxes on certain flagship smartphone phones are comparatively are much higher than their counterparts.

