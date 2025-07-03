WASHINGTON: US investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector could climb as high as $1 billion, as Islamabad and Washington accelerate trade talks aimed at reshaping their economic partnership and securing major sectoral deals.

According to reports, the United States has signaled its willingness to invest between $500 million and $1 billion in Pakistan’s mineral industry. The discussions come as Pakistan’s Secretary of Commerce Jawad Paul leads a delegation in Washington, working to finalise a comprehensive new trade agreement.

Officials say this potential US investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector is just one element of a broader strategy. Islamabad has pitched several proposals designed to expand bilateral trade volumes and open doors for American investors across key industries.

Beyond minerals, the Trump administration has also shown interest in Pakistan’s growing technology sector. Meanwhile, Pakistani officials are eager to increase textile exports to the US and have called on American businesses to explore new opportunities in the country.

Trade Talks Also Focus on Tariffs, Oil Imports, and Long-Term Deals

Pakistan’s push aligns with its efforts to protect vital trade interests amid shifting global economic dynamics, as US tariff policies ripple across major markets like China, India, the EU, and Gulf countries.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Afterward, Pakistan’s finance ministry announced that both sides are on track to wrap up trade talks by next week. The latest round of virtual negotiations zeroed in on reciprocal tariffs and crafting a framework that could support a long-term investment partnership.

A press release highlighted that Pakistan’s trade surplus with the US reached $3 billion in 2024, which has shaped much of the conversation around balancing future trade flows.

Meanwhile, Washington’s announcement of potential 29 percent tariffs on Pakistani exports — temporarily suspended for 90 days — has pushed Islamabad to offer further concessions. Pakistan has proposed importing more American goods, such as crude oil, and has offered incentives to encourage US companies to tap into its mining sector.

Officials see these steps as essential to fostering large-scale US investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector, helping diversify economic ties and build a more resilient bilateral relationship.