Us Tariff Cut Opens Door For Higher Pakistan Copper Exports To Us

Pakistan expects a major jump in copper exports to the United States after a new tariff deal and fresh US interest in its mining sector.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan told the National Assembly that US officials, during talks on reciprocal tariffs, showed willingness to invest in Pakistan’s mineral resources, especially copper. The US had earlier imposed a 50 percent tariff on copper, iron, steel, and aluminum imports. It later removed refined copper from the tariff list, creating a new opportunity for Pakistan copper exports to US buyers.

At present, Pakistan sends most raw copper ore to China. The minister said the country misses high-value markets like the US, Europe, and the Middle East. He stressed that Pakistan must adopt modern exploration and extraction technology to improve efficiency and product quality. These upgrades would help copper compete better in global markets.

The Geological Survey of Pakistan will map untapped reserves. The government will also simplify regulations, improve mine access roads, and ensure dedicated power supply. These changes aim to attract private investment and modern technology to the sector.

Global copper demand is rising due to its role in clean energy systems. The minister said exporting refined copper, bars, rods, and alloys instead of raw ore would bring greater economic benefits.

As part of the trade talks, the US also cut tariffs on Pakistan’s exports from 29 percent to 19 percent. This is the lowest among Pakistan’s competitors and will boost its market share, particularly in textiles.

Pakistan ranks fifth worldwide in copper reserves but lacks modern mining and processing capacity. The minister said targeted investment and technology adoption could turn Pakistan into a reliable global supplier, increase export earnings, and support sustainable growth.