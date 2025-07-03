Vehicle Registration Halted In Punjab Amid System Upgrade

Vehicle registration services across Punjab have come to a standstill, leaving thousands of citizens frustrated as the motor vehicle registration system of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has remained inactive for the past two days.

According to officials from the Excise Department, the disruption is part of a planned system revamp and ongoing upgrades. The department is currently updating its software to incorporate the recent changes in tax rates. Additionally, this move has temporarily halted all vehicle registration processes.

This sudden suspension has affected critical services, including the issuance of number plates, ownership transfers, and tax payments.

Public Frustration Over Timing

Residents from cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan have been particularly impacted, with many reporting wasted trips to Excise offices. Citizens have voiced concerns over the timing of the upgrade.

One irritated visitor commented, “They should have carried out the upgrades during holidays to avoid public disruption.”

The combination of long waits and high temperatures has only intensified public dissatisfaction.

In response to the public’s concerns, the Director of Excise has assured the media that the system “will likely be restored by tomorrow” and has requested the public to remain calm.

In the meantime, applicants are advised to check official channels for updates. They should avoid unnecessary visits to Excise offices until normal operations resume.