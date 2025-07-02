Overseas Pakistanis can avail the FBR tax-free mobile registration facility for 120 days per visit under the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) policy.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is facilitating this service through its free, automated Temporary Mobile Registration System, available via DIRBS portal: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs

This initiative ensures seamless mobile connectivity during short stays in Pakistan and reflects PTA’s commitment to supporting digital access for all such visitors.