Venture capital in Pakistan surpasses Egypt, will cross Saudi Arabia in a year, predicts Aatif Awan

Pakistani startups investments more than doubled in Q1 compared to last year, and Pakistan surpassed Egypt in venture capital deployed, ranking #4 in Emerging Venture Markets country ranking, according to the MAGNiTT Pakistan Venture Investment report.
Adding to the report, Aatif Awan – A former bigwig at LinkedIn, venture capital stalwart and founder of Indus Valley Capital, a leading venture capital fund that has funded Pakistan’s biggest startups such as Bazaar, Airlift and RemoteBase, has predicted that Pakistan is all set to surpass Saudi Arabia in venture capital deployed within a year.
The MAGNiTT Pakistan Venture Investment report provides a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s venture capital and funding investment space and a 5-year analysis of Pakistan’s venture funding evolution. The report also reveals that compared to the first quarter last year, Pakistani VC investment more than doubled in the first quarter of 2021, with Pakistan assuming the 4th spot in the EVM (Emerging Venture Markets) country ranking.