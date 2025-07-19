By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vivo Iqoo Z10r

iQOO is set to launch the Z10R on July 24. Ahead of the event, the brand has officially confirmed key specifications. The smartphone will be manufactured in India at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The Vivo iQOO Z10R features a quad-curved display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure access. Performance is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for seamless multitasking.

The main camera uses a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS for stabilized shots. A 32MP selfie camera is included, and both cameras support 4K video recording. This makes the Z10R suitable for content creators and photography enthusiasts.

Battery life is backed by a large 5,700 mAh battery, ensuring all-day use on a single charge. Moreover, the device will launch in two color options: Aquamarine and Moonstone.

Importantly, the Vivo iQOO Z10R holds IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering resistance against dust, water immersion, and water jets. With confirmed features and robust build quality, the Z10R is positioned as a strong contender in the mid-range segment.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

