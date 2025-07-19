Vivo recently began teasing its upcoming smartphone, the T4R 5G, as the latest addition to the T4 series. Just days after the initial teasers, a new leak has surfaced, revealing key specifications and design highlights of the device.

According to the leak, the T4R 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It will also offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Making it one of the more durable devices in its segment.

The phone is expected to launch in two colors: Twilight Blue and Arctic White. Camera capabilities appear to be a major focus, with 4K video recording support available on both the selfie camera and at least one rear camera, likely the main sensor.

Vivo is also marketing the T4R 5G as the “slimmest quad-curved display phone.” That claim is backed by official confirmation of its ultra-slim 7.39mm thickness, making it one of the thinnest curved phones to date.