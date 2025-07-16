By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 41 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo has officially begun teasing the launch of its upcoming T4R 5G smartphone, aiming to expand its popular T-series lineup with a sleek new contender. The T4R 5G is being marketed as “the slimmest quad-curved display phone. The T4R appears to blend style with advanced hardware, while Vivo hasn’t revealed all the specifications yet; its teaser campaign has already generated considerable buzz among tech enthusiasts and mobile users looking for high-performance devices in a slim, premium design.

Vivo Teases Sleek New T4r 5g Smartphone Design

According to Vivo, the T4R 5G will be “the slimmest quad-curved display phone.” The smartphone features a quad-curved screen and measures just 7.39 mm in thickness, highlighting its ultra-slim build.

The teaser confirms the phone’s focus on design, and Vivo is expected to reveal more features in the coming days. As part of its marketing campaign, the company will likely continue teasing different aspects before the official launch.

Vivo Teases Sleek New T4r 5g Smartphone Design

Interestingly, the camera module design of the T4R closely resembles that of the iQOO Z10R, which is set to launch on July 24. This similarity has sparked speculation that the T4R might be a rebranded version of the Z10R. However, this could also be a mere design overlap. The exact details remain unclear and will become evident closer to launch.

Market Pricing of Vivo T4’s Predecessors

Model Price
Vivo T4 70,999
Vivo T4X 45,999
Vivo T4 Ultra 125,999

