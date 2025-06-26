Electric motorcycle brand Vlektra has unveiled a powerful new addition to its lineup, the Velocity 180 Special Edition.







While keeping its hallmark 180-kilometer range, this upgraded version introduces enhanced performance, modern design tweaks, and added riding convenience.

One of the most significant upgrades lies in the powertrain. The Special Edition is equipped with a 2000W BLDC motor, replacing the 1500W hub motor used in the original Velocity 180.

Thanks to this, the top speed has jumped from 65 km/h to 85 km/h, giving riders a more dynamic experience. Torque has also been increased from 100 Nm to 120 Nm, enhancing acceleration and ride responsiveness.







Better Braking, Smarter Features

The Velocity 180 Special Edition doesn’t stop at speed. It now features dual disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, ensuring stronger and safer stopping power. Riders also get tubeless tires for added durability and peace of mind.

The bike introduces three ride modes, along with reverse assistance, making it adaptable for various conditions and easier to maneuver in tight spaces.

Faster Charging, Bold New Look

Charging has become slightly more efficient, too. The Special Edition takes 3.5 hours to reach full capacity using a 10-Amp AC charger, compared to the 4 hours required by the standard model.

Both versions use a 72V 36Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, but the Special Edition stands out visually with a bold red color scheme, giving it a sportier and more distinctive appearance on the road.

Pricing, Booking & Availability

Vlektra has priced the Velocity 180 Special Edition at an introductory rate of Rs. 375,000. Customers can reserve their units with a down payment of Rs. 50,000, and deliveries are expected to start within 30 days.

Test rides are now available at official Vlektra showrooms. To book online, visit www.vlektra.com/reserve-now.