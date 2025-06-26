By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vlektra Unveils Upgraded Velocity 180 Special Edition

Electric motorcycle brand Vlektra has unveiled a powerful new addition to its lineup, the Velocity 180 Special Edition.



While keeping its hallmark 180-kilometer range, this upgraded version introduces enhanced performance, modern design tweaks, and added riding convenience.

One of the most significant upgrades lies in the powertrain. The Special Edition is equipped with a 2000W BLDC motor, replacing the 1500W hub motor used in the original Velocity 180.

Thanks to this, the top speed has jumped from 65 km/h to 85 km/h, giving riders a more dynamic experience. Torque has also been increased from 100 Nm to 120 Nm, enhancing acceleration and ride responsiveness.



Better Braking, Smarter Features

The Velocity 180 Special Edition doesn’t stop at speed. It now features dual disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, ensuring stronger and safer stopping power. Riders also get tubeless tires for added durability and peace of mind.

The bike introduces three ride modes, along with reverse assistance, making it adaptable for various conditions and easier to maneuver in tight spaces.

Faster Charging, Bold New Look

Charging has become slightly more efficient, too. The Special Edition takes 3.5 hours to reach full capacity using a 10-Amp AC charger, compared to the 4 hours required by the standard model.

Both versions use a 72V 36Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, but the Special Edition stands out visually with a bold red color scheme, giving it a sportier and more distinctive appearance on the road.

Pricing, Booking & Availability

Vlektra has priced the Velocity 180 Special Edition at an introductory rate of Rs. 375,000. Customers can reserve their units with a down payment of Rs. 50,000, and deliveries are expected to start within 30 days.

Test rides are now available at official Vlektra showrooms. To book online, visit www.vlektra.com/reserve-now.

Electric Motorcycles
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Google Pixel 10 Pro Promises To Reduce Eye Strain At Last

Google Pixel 10 Pro Promises To Reduce Eye Strain, At Last

Sbp Cash Still Dominates High Value Payments In Pakistan

SBP: Cash Still Dominates High-Value Payments in Pakistan

Study Shows That People Talk A Lot Like Ai Chatgpt Now

Study Shows That People Talk A Lot Like AI, ChatGPT Now

Gemini Can Control Calls And Whatsapp Even With Privacy Off

Gemini Is Set to Control Calls and WhatsApp Even with Privacy Off!(Users voice Concerns) Google Is Unfazed

Senate Rejects Fbr Arrest Powers In Sales Tax Fraud Cases

FBR to Suspend Bank Accounts of Sales Tax Evaders on THIS Date

Hdmi 2 2 Released With 96gbps Speed And Advanced Features

HDMI 2.2 Released with 96Gbps Speed and Advanced Features

Adb Urges Reforms To Boost Pakistan It Sector

ADB Urges Reforms to Boost Pakistan IT Sector

Apple Supercharges Battery Management With Ios 26 Features

Apple Supercharges Battery Management with iOS 26 Features

U S Lawmakers Propose Ban On Chinese Ai In Federal Agencies

U.S. Lawmakers Propose Ban on Chinese AI in Federal Agencies

James Webb Telescope Captures First Exoplanet Image

James Webb Telescope Captures First Exoplanet Image

Pakistan Showcases Mining Potential To Us Firms

Pakistan Showcases Mining Potential to US Firms

Mdcat 2025 Likely On This Date As Students Intensify Preparation

MDCAT 2025 Likely on THIS Date as Students Intensify Preparation

Ptcls Acquisition Of Telenor Pakistan Faces Fresh Delay

PTCL’s Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan Faces Fresh Delay