Web platform being launched to market Pakistan’s IT industry for foreign investors

The Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) has directed the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to step up the work being done on the website meant for the marketing of Pakistan’s IT industry in the international market.

The website is meant as a centralized platform that will host the IT companies working in Pakistan and market them internationally providing more opportunities to the companies and boosting exports. The Federal Secretary has also asked for setting up at least 2 software technology parks per month to meet the industry needs. Facilitating the IT industry of Pakistan is one of the main goals of PSEB and the government.

The minister also said that steps are underway for the provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country that would help the masses by providing better facilities through the use of laid optical fiber in an effective manner.

PSEB has been actively working to formulate new policies that will increase the IT exports of the country to the potential that it possesses. It has already formulated the IT Exports Strategy Model that will help the country to boost its IT exports significantly by keeping up with modern tools and technologies.

