Whatsapp Beta Update Adds Status Ads Promoted Channels

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android introduces several new features aimed at monetisation, user interaction, and business growth. Version 2.25.21.11 adds Status Ads and Promoted Channels, targeting creators and businesses looking to expand their visibility on the popular messaging platform.

According to WABetaInfo, Status Ads now appear between regular status updates in the Updates tab. These sponsored messages are clearly marked, skippable, and can be blocked by users. Promoted Channels offer greater exposure to public channels by highlighting them in the directory with a visible sponsorship tag. These tools are part of Meta’s broader strategy to monetise WhatsApp without compromising private messaging and call services.

To give users more control, the WhatsApp beta update includes an Activity Report tool. This feature lets users view all ads they have encountered, block or restore advertisers, and download their ad history for offline reference. WhatsApp assures that all private chats remain end-to-end encrypted. Only limited, non-private data is used for ad targeting, and no phone numbers or chat content are shared with advertisers.

Alongside monetisation tools, WhatsApp is enhancing channel engagement through new interactive features. The beta for Android version 2.25.21.4 is testing a “Questions” option within the chat attachment menu for channel admins. This allows admins to post open-ended questions and receive private, free-form responses. Admins can also manage these replies from a dedicated section, with the option to delete them permanently. This feature offers a more flexible alternative to polls and helps channel owners gain valuable feedback without exposing user responses to the public.

In a similar effort to increase engagement, the Android beta version 2.25.21.8 is developing a status-based question sticker. Users can post a single question to their status and view all responses privately. They can also choose to share replies anonymously in a follow-up status, mimicking a popular Instagram feature.

Another key feature currently under development is the Quick Recap option introduced in version 2.25.21.12. Powered by Meta AI, this tool provides summaries of unread messages from up to five chats. The summaries are processed securely through a system called Private Processing, which ensures that Meta and WhatsApp cannot access the message content.

For iPhone users, the beta for iOS version 25.20.10.74 enables direct access to WhatsApp’s support chat. Users no longer need to type a message or attach screenshots before starting the conversation. The support begins with AI-generated responses, and users can escalate to a human representative if needed. Support remains accessible through the Help Center or by email.

These updates reflect WhatsApp’s move toward becoming a more interactive and business-friendly platform, while keeping its core promise of user privacy intact.