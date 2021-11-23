News, Social Media

WhatsApp finally updates its privacy policy after a €225 million fine

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 45 sec read>

For quite a while the ever-popular messaging platform WhatsApp has faced numerous controversies for its policies and potentially using private information which then forced users to move on to more secure messaging applications such as Signal. However, as of now, the application has been forced to update its privacy policy after a record fine of €225 million.

However, according to WhatsApp, this does not change how the application collects data but simply meets the requirements of the European Union privacy regulators regarding transparency.

The new policy change will soon be effective in numerous European countries and would hopefully move globally. It is to be noted that due to the failure of WhatsApp to inform its users how does it collect data, the Irish DPC, EU’s top privacy regulator for Meta and other social media companies issued a fine which is said to be the biggest in history.

According to a spokesperson from WhatsApp:

“This update does not change our commitment to user privacy or the way we operate our service, including how we process, use or share your data with anyone, including Meta. Wherever you are in the world, we protect all personal messages with end-to-end encryption, which means no one, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them.”

privacy policy updates WhatsApp
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile
Nokia-Top-Technology-5-G-TechJuice

Nokia and PSCA set to introduce a smart city in Lahore

in News, Technology
Nov 23, 2021  ·  

PTA highlights a 98% success rate in blocking immoral content on social media

in News, Technology
Nov 23, 2021  ·  

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for a fourth consecutive year

in News
Nov 23, 2021  ·  