WhatsApp finally updates its privacy policy after a €225 million fine

For quite a while the ever-popular messaging platform WhatsApp has faced numerous controversies for its policies and potentially using private information which then forced users to move on to more secure messaging applications such as Signal. However, as of now, the application has been forced to update its privacy policy after a record fine of €225 million.

However, according to WhatsApp, this does not change how the application collects data but simply meets the requirements of the European Union privacy regulators regarding transparency.

The new policy change will soon be effective in numerous European countries and would hopefully move globally. It is to be noted that due to the failure of WhatsApp to inform its users how does it collect data, the Irish DPC, EU’s top privacy regulator for Meta and other social media companies issued a fine which is said to be the biggest in history.

According to a spokesperson from WhatsApp: