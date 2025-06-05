Whatsapp Is Ready To Introduce Personalized Chatbots Soon

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to create their own personalized AI-powered chatbots directly within the app. This functionality is being rolled out to select beta testers on both Android and iOS devices.







Users can customize various aspects of their it, including name, personality, tone, appearance, and intended role. This is done through a guided, step-by-step process where users can describe the chatbot’s purpose (up to 1,000 characters), select personality traits, and choose or create an AI-generated avatar.

This feature leverages Meta’s powerful Large Language Model (LLM), Llama 3, which is also used to power Meta AI across other Meta platforms. The chatbot creation process is similar to existing capabilities on Instagram and Messenger, as well as third-party tools like OpenAI’s Custom GPTs and Google Gemini’s Gems.

By default, the personalized chatbots are private to their creator. However, users will have the option to share them via a unique link, making them accessible to friends, group chats, or publicly on social media. While personal messages with friends and family remain end-to-end encrypted, messages that mention @Meta AI or are explicitly shared with it can be read by Meta to improve AI quality.







Users have control over their data and can delete individual AI chats or request the deletion of information previously shared with Meta AI. The introduction of custom AI chatbots has potential for both personal and professional applications, including enhanced customer service automation for businesses.