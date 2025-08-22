Whatsapp To Add New Voicemail Style Feature For Missed Calls

WhatsApp is developing a voicemail-like feature that will allow users to send quick voice notes after missed calls. The update aims to provide users with an easier way to stay connected when calls go unanswered, ensuring that important messages are still delivered promptly.

By combining this new voicemail option with call reminder notifications, WhatsApp is working to make communication more seamless, flexible, and reliable for its global user base. According to the source, the feature is currently being tested in the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.23.21).

With this feature, users can now record a quick voice message if a call goes unanswered. As soon as a call is missed, a shortcut appears at the bottom of the calling screen. This option lets users instantly leave a voice message without switching back to chat.

The same shortcut also appears in the chat where the missed call occurred, making communication seamless and context-aware. While voice messages already exist in WhatsApp chats, this prompt acts as a timely reminder, ensuring quick responses when calls are not answered.

In addition to voicemail, WhatsApp has also been testing missed call reminder notifications. This option lets users schedule reminders for missed calls, choosing preset intervals that fit their daily routines. At the scheduled time, WhatsApp sends a notification with the caller’s name, profile picture, and a direct link to chat.

These features together give users more control over managing calls and staying connected. The voicemail option adds convenience, while reminders ensure important calls are not forgotten.

Although currently limited to beta testers, the update highlights WhatsApp’s focus on making communication faster and more reliable. A wider rollout is expected once testing is complete.