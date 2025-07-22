By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
According to details shared by reliable sources with TechJuice, Honor is expected to launch two new smartphones in Pakistan, the Honor X7c and Honor X6c. While the company has yet to announce official pricing details, both models are anticipated to fall within the affordable to mid-range segment.

Although the full specifications have not been officially confirmed, early leaks and reports have provided some insight into the expected features and specifications. You can see the details for each model listed below.

Specs and features:

Honor X7c

Main Camera 108 MP
Memory 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
Size & Resolution 6.77 inches, 720 x 1610 pixels
Battery Li-Po 5200/6000 mAh
Body IP64 dust-tight and water-resistant

Honor X6c

Main Camera 50 MP
Memory 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Size & Resolution 6.61 inches, 720 x 1604 pixels
Battery Li-Po 5300 mAh | Super Durable Battery
Body Washable Water Resistance

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

