Which Honor Phones Are Going to Launch in Pakistan Soon? Details revealed
According to details shared by reliable sources with TechJuice, Honor is expected to launch two new smartphones in Pakistan, the Honor X7c and Honor X6c. While the company has yet to announce official pricing details, both models are anticipated to fall within the affordable to mid-range segment.
Although the full specifications have not been officially confirmed, early leaks and reports have provided some insight into the expected features and specifications. You can see the details for each model listed below.
Specs and features:
Honor X7c
|Main Camera
|108 MP
|Memory
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
|Size & Resolution
|6.77 inches, 720 x 1610 pixels
|Battery
|Li-Po 5200/6000 mAh
|Body
|IP64 dust-tight and water-resistant
Honor X6c
|Main Camera
|50 MP
|Memory
|128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|Size & Resolution
|6.61 inches, 720 x 1604 pixels
|Battery
|Li-Po 5300 mAh | Super Durable Battery
|Body
|Washable Water Resistance