Mobile signals in Islamabad may be suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram due to heightened security concerns. However, signal shutdowns have been confirmed in major procession areas, including G-6 near Markazi Imambargah, G-9’s Jamia Al-Murtaza, and Bari Imam. Large Ashura processions are expected to be held in these locations, and signal jammers will be deployed by authorities.