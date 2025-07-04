By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 19 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
9th And 10th Muharram

Mobile signals in Islamabad may be suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram due to heightened security concerns. However, signal shutdowns have been confirmed in major procession areas, including G-6 near Markazi Imambargah, G-9’s Jamia Al-Murtaza, and Bari Imam. Large Ashura processions are expected to be held in these locations, and signal jammers will be deployed by authorities.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Cursor Ai

Cursor Ai holds First Community Meetup in Pakistan, Looks to Expand Community Footprint

Apple

Apple to Launch Affordable MacBook Powered by iPhone Chip

Top Ai Tools

Top AI Tools Now Being Used to Create Phishing Websites

Tech

Tech Risks and Compliance: What Should Firms Expect in 2025?

Secp

SECP Reinforces Legal Transparency by Resolving 124 Appeals in FY 2024–25

Ali Tareen Slams Pcbs Victory Lap Over Psl X Cites Plummeting Fan Engagement

Ali Tareen Slams PCB’s ‘Victory Lap’ Over PSL X, Cites Plummeting Fan Engagement

Alibaba Pakistan Partnership To Drive Exports Through Digital Payments

Alibaba Pakistan Partnership to Drive Exports Through Digital Payments

Auto Draft

Dell Collaborates With Nvidia to Come Up With the Most Potent AI Supercomputer

Rawalpindi Residents Face Major Water Charges Hike In This Area

Rawalpindi Residents Face Major Water Charges Hike in THIS Area

Call Of Duty Leak Ignites Debate Over Fortnite Style Audio Visualizer

Call of Duty Leak Ignites Debate Over Fortnite-Style Audio Visualizer

Punjab Launches Online Bidding For Fancy Number Plates

Punjab Launches Online Bidding for Fancy Number Plates

Techjuice And It Ministry Connect Minister Shaza Assures Support To Foster Tech Landscape

TechJuice and IT Ministry Connect; Minister Shaza Assures Support to Foster Tech Landscape

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul Of Fruit And Vegetable Markets

Punjab Launches Digital Overhaul of Fruit and Vegetable Markets