Will Mobile Signals Be Suspended in Islamabad on 9th and 10th Muharram?
Mobile signals in Islamabad may be suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram due to heightened security concerns. However, signal shutdowns have been confirmed in major procession areas, including G-6 near Markazi Imambargah, G-9’s Jamia Al-Murtaza, and Bari Imam. Large Ashura processions are expected to be held in these locations, and signal jammers will be deployed by authorities.
