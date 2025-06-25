The World Bank has launched two major projects in Balochistan to reduce learning poverty and address the province’s ongoing water security challenges. With a combined funding of $194 million, the initiatives are designed to strengthen education infrastructure, improve water access, and build long-term climate resilience for vulnerable communities.







Najy Benhassine, the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, emphasized the significance of these efforts.

“The GRADES-Balochistan project aims to reduce learning poverty in the province, while the Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project will help address the province’s water security challenges and enhance climate resilience,” he said.

He added that the World Bank remains committed to supporting Balochistan through strategic investments in infrastructure and human development to build the foundations for more job creation, poverty reduction, and stronger resilience.

Education Boost Through GRADES-Balochistan Project

The Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services (GRADES-Balochistan) project, with a $100 million investment, will directly benefit around 250,000 students. It aims to increase enrollment and improve literacy and numeracy skills in early childhood and primary education.







Key interventions under the education-focused World Bank project in Balochistan include expanding early childhood education, increasing school capacity through double shifts and public-private partnerships, providing safe transport, constructing climate-resilient classrooms, and enhancing teacher training.

A total of 5,000 teachers will receive continuous professional development, while 400 scholarships will support female students in completing pre-service teacher education. These measures are intended to build a new generation of qualified educators who will serve as mentors and role models.

Inga Afanasieva, Team Leader for the GRADES project, highlighted its long-term impact: “This initiative is strategically vital to improving access and quality in early education across Balochistan. In addition to strengthening educational infrastructure, the project supports disaster resilience and environmental sustainability — reflecting the World Bank’s commitment to a safer future for children in the province.”

BWSPIP Project to Tackle Water Insecurity and Improve Livelihoods

The Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project (BWSPIP), backed by $94 million in funding, is designed to enhance water access for smallholder and tenant farmers in the Nari, Talli, and Lehri river basins within the Kachi Plain. It will also improve basic water supply services for residents in Quetta, ultimately benefiting more than 500,000 people, including 80,000 through climate-resilient infrastructure.

This World Bank project in Balochistan includes components such as improving flood protection, boosting water availability for productive use, and increasing service delivery efficiency. The initiative aims to support agriculture, reduce climate-related risks, and generate economic stability through better irrigation systems.

“The project supports Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery Framework and offers long-term benefits for farmers and Quetta residents alike,” said Carolina Dominguez Torres, Task Team Leader for BWSPIP. “It also empowers women by involving them in community-level water governance. Strategic investments, improved water management, and local participation will ensure lasting development outcomes.”

While the GRADES-Balochistan project addresses the urgent need to reduce learning poverty, BWSPIP also plays a key role in reducing child stunting through safer water and improved sanitation access. Both projects are critical to achieving the 10-year Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan, which targets inclusive human development and climate resilience.

Together, these new World Bank projects in Balochistan represent a focused approach to tackling foundational development challenges in the province, laying the groundwork for a healthier, more educated, and climate-resilient population.