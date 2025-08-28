By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 5 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
You Can Now Ask Whatsapp Ai To Make You Sound More Interesting Heres How

WhatsApp, used by billions worldwide, is introducing WhatsApp AI writer tool. Users will now see a small pencil icon in message drafts to change the tone of their message. This is Writing Help, a new AI tool that offers to polish and rephrase your texts with a single tap.

Initially, the AI is available only in English and in specific regions, arriving with little fanfare. For most, it will simply be an optional, opt-in feature buried in settings. But with successive updates, WhatsApp hopes to expand their  Writing Help by Private Processing.

Polishes Your Words Within WhatsApp

If you’re in an eligible region and composing a message in English, you’ll see a new pencil icon appear where the sticker button used to be. A tap brings up a menu with AI-generated alternatives. Need to soften a blunt message? Choose the “supportive” option. Need to formalize a casual request? Tap “professional.” You can even sound funny if you like. After changing the tone, you can then select, refine, or ignore the suggestions.

Here’s how it works:

  • You type a message and tap the pencil icon.
  • The app sends an encrypted, anonymous request to Meta’s AI engine.
  • The AI generates several rewritten options.
  • The options are sent back to your device in real-time and vanish after delivery.

This process ensures your personal messages remain end-to-end encrypted.

Privacy Concerns for the New WhatsApp AI

Skeptics circled in on this news feature as soon as it was unveiled. Their main concern comes from the AI snooping on your conversations. WhatsApp, however, has gone to great lengths to address these fears. The feature is powered by Meta’s “Private Processing” system, a privacy-first technology that ensures your message is never stored, read, or even seen by Meta or WhatsApp.

This tool may be WhatsApp’s quiet counter-move to users who might otherwise turn to external AI tools like ChatGPT for crafting perfect replies. By integrating this capability directly, WhatsApp keeps the user experience seamless and, more importantly, secure.

 

 

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Kp Government Introduces Semester System For Schools Starting This Year
KP Government Introduces Semester System for Schools Starting This Year
'알록달록 아이폰16 시리즈'
Apple iPhones May Soon Get iPad Pro’s Advanced Tandem OLED Display
Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26
Pakistan Enters FY2026 With Lower Inflation, Narrower Deficit
Punjab School Holidays Rumor Denied By Education Secretary
Punjab School Holidays Rumor Denied by Education Secretary
Sialkot Airport
Sialkot Airport Flights Suspended as Flooding Crisis Hits Punjab
More Govt Websites Found Using Chatgpt After Pmd Controversy
More Govt Websites Found Using ChatGPT After PMD Controversy
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Samsung to Launch New Galaxy S25 Model and AI Tablets on September 4
Adb Board Approves Loan For Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry
ADB Agrees on ML-1 Project Financing for Pakistan Railways Upgrade
Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
Govt Unveils Simplified Tax Form for Salaried Class
Sbp Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move To Legalize Digital Assets
SBP Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move to Legalize Digital Assets
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting The Glitch
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting the Glitch
Sindh Assembly Salaries Increased By 200 After Committee Approval
Sindh Assembly Salaries Increased by 200pc
Realme mobiles
Realme Launches Phone With a 15000 mAh, 5-Day Battery Life