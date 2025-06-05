By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
You Can Now Get Jetour Vehicles On 36 Months Installments

Jetour has partnered with Bank Alfalah to introduce a limited-time auto financing offer for the Jetour Dashing and Jetour X70 Plus models. This offer is valid for June and July 2025 and features competitive monthly installments, low insurance rates, and priority delivery for a limited stock of vehicles.



Here are the details of the installment plans:

Jetour Dashing:

Ex-factory price: Rs. 8,295,000



Monthly installments: Starting from Rs. 94,999

Insurance rate: 1.5%

Down payment: 70%

Installment term: 3 years (36 months)

Jetour X70 Plus:

Ex-factory price: Rs. 8,495,000

Monthly installments: Starting from Rs. 97,288

Insurance rate: 1.5%

Down payment: 70%

Installment term: 3 years (36 months)

Bookings for these vehicles can be made through authorized Jetour dealerships across Pakistan or by contacting their official helpline.

