Zaaman Art Launches its 2021 Collection, Globally!

Zaaman Art is proud to launch their art collection for 2021 taking place virtually at www.zaamanart.com. Zaaman Art is an online art gallery based in New York and Islamabad providing art lovers with a gallery experience from the comfort of their home by infusing technology into the world of art. They give artists a vast platform to show their work, simplifying the exhibition process and assuming responsibility for outreach and logistics, globally.

Starting or adding to your art collection is deeply personal, and one size does not fit all. Zaaman Art knows that this process can also be tremendously daunting if one’s pre-existing knowledge of the art world and art trends is limited. For more seasoned collectors, they understand that there is an overwhelming amount of work out there. While some art lovers like to invest in art, others acquire it to add aesthetic value and charm, giving them a diverse option for all art needs and budgets. Curated with hints of sugar, a whole lot of spice and extra care, Zaaman Art promises to bring a diverse collection of art; regardless of what sort of art floats your boat, there is something here for everyone.

Zaaman Art has re-invented the art gallery experience. Leveraging the power of technology, they bring the art to you directly, while also providing you with a complete understanding of the work that you are engaging with. Their new Augmented Reality (AR) feature allows you to view your favourite work in your immediate space. The Virtual Reality (VR) viewing rooms give you a holistic gallery experience in the comfort of your home. The gallery plans to launch scheduled shows for the viewing rooms, through 2021, around modern and essential art conversations long due in the world of art.

The collection for 2021 introduces the works of 43 artists from 8 countries which include Pakistan, US, Sri Lanka, UK, Turkey, South Africa, Canada, and Thailand. The collection represents diverse cultures from within Pakistan including artists from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Quetta, Swat and Thatta.

The categories being showcased in this collection include Abstract, Calligraphy, Collage, Contemporary, Digital, Figurative, Landscapes, Portraits, Prints and Still Life.

The founders and the team at Zaaman Art believe that art transcends language, culture, and borders. And through the help of technology, they live to see a world connected beyond cultures, through art.

Zainab Najeeb (Co-founder/CEO) says: “Creativity does not exist in a vacuum, and we believe that we have a moral obligation to celebrate the individuals who bring joy and color to our lives. After the success of our inaugural exhibition in October, we are very excited to launch our collections and bid farewell to 2020”.

“Emerging artists do not have many opportunities to enter the global art market and Zaaman Art aims to change that. On the other hand, we aim to inspire new art collectors by providing art for all budgets. We are proud to represent so many cultures and diverse artists in this collection, all having one thing in common: their passion for art.” – Cynia Ejaz (Co-founder/COO)

The collection is live from 21st December 2020 at www.zaamanart.com.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk