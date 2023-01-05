News, Startups, Technology

ZETA Technologies achieves LDI License to enhance Pakistan’s Call and Internet Connectivity

Zeta Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd. gained another landmark by receiving an LDI License, awarded by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) at the license awarding ceremony. The LDI license allows massive headway into Pakistan’s global connectivity. A company must have financial standing and compliance with the telecom regulators before the license is granted. After years of arduous work and fulfillment of professional responsibilities, Zeta Technologies has secured this prestigious milestone. Zeta Technologies will undertake international/national telecommunication services using an LDI license according to its terms and conditions. 

Mr. Baleegh Afridi, CEO of Zeta Technologies, attended the signing ceremony at PTA Headquarters. While making his statement, Mr. Baleegh Afridi said: 

“Getting this LDI license allows us to venture into other opportunities, including fiber deployment and landing station. Along the way, we will be able to create job opportunities for citizens of Pakistan in the current uncertain economic situation.” 

He also added, “I would like to thank my entire team for their persistent efforts and hard work, which has helped us in acquiring the license”.

Today is a proud day for Zeta Technologies!

