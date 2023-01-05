PTA Fines Four Telecom Companies With Rs. 29 Million

According to details, PTA has imposed the Rs. 29 million penalty over their failure to meet Quality of Service (QoS) standards

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has charged four major telecom companies with a fine of Rs. 29 Million over their failure to meet Quality of Service (QoS) that are laid down in their licences.

After imposing a penalty on the mobile operators, PTA has also directed these operators to improve their service quality and make sure that it meets the standards that are mentioned in their licences and regulations. Warnings of legal proceedings in case of failure to comply have also been issued.

In order to record the performance, PTA conducted a survey in over five different cities including Sialkot, D.I. Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Mardan, and Mastung. Results recorded from these cities were then compared against a benchmark.

After a detailed comparison with the benchmarks, it was found that four telecom companies including Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone are non-compliant with the set QoS standards. All four of these Telcos have received a copy of the report and are now required to state their reasons for QoS non-compliance.

Out of the Rs. 29 Million penalty, Rs. 7 million is imposed on Jazz for low QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar. Rs. 6 million on Telenor for non-compliance of QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar, and another Rs. 6 million for non-compliance in Mardan and Mastung.

Ufone is charged with Rs. 5 million for failure to meet QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Mardan and Mastung. Zong is also charged with Rs. 5 million for not maintaining QoS in Mardan and Mastung.

