Zonergy successfully achieved 5 billion Sales target by the end of year 2021

Zonergy, Largest Solar and ESS solutions provider in Pakistan, has successfully achieved a 5 billion sales target for the year 2021. Zonergy has a strong footprint in all major cities of Pakistan making clean energy available to its consumer at an affordable price with excellent aftersales services. Zonergy has established 50 plus franchises network across the country with an aim to expand its network to each city of Pakistan to embark upon the PM vision of CleanGreen Pakistan and to help the country to overcome the energy crisis and reduce its costs on fossil fuel energy sources and CO2 emission.

In a short span, Zonergy has successfully acquired a 30% market share of distributed PV energy storage in Pakistan which makesZonergymajor player in the Renewable energy sector of Pakistan. Zonergy has been providing Smart solar solutions to its commercial, Industrial, and Consumer clients with the best quality customized products and installation services. It is offering a wide range of Solar products include Portable devices, Panels, On-grid and Hybrid Inverters, and heating plates catering to the contemporary need of the consumer to large-scale Industrial utility.

Being a Socially responsible Business Entity. Zonergy had donated millions of rupees to PM COVID-19 Fund along with supplies of Media equipment in the fight against the pandemic. Zonergy had also signed a CSR initiatives agreement with the Punjab Ministry of Energy to uplift the deprived community with infrastructure development of educational and basic amenities in the region.

On this occasion, Zonergy’s President Mr. Richard Guo praised the performance of the Pakistani team on making this landmark achievement through their sheer hard work and dedication. He further added

“It’s a proud moment for Zonergy global for maintaining a profitable business model in offshore units. No doubt, we have proved once again that visionary leadership combined with wise management and dedicated workers can turn impossible to possible. I’m confident that we continue this trend for years to come and make a real difference in the life of our consumers by offering the best solar solutions at affordable cost. Our vision is to transform the energy sector in the world where each home and industry become indigenous clean energy producers and contributes towards the national Energy building goal of self-reliance. In 2022, we are going to invest more in Pakistan by expanding our offices to industrial zone and enlarge our sales and service team to provide better service to our clients in every corner of the country.”

Zonergy has an ambitious expansion plan for the year 2022 in which the Company intends to inject more investment in terms of providing Hi-Tech Solar products to its customers, a generation more employment by increasing its workforce, expanding franchise network to provide quality services to every part of the country and helping the country to meet its growing demand of clean energy.