10Pearls University unveils Woman Tech Quest 2020

In line with the mission to empower women through tech, 10Pearls University is pleased to announce the 4th edition of Women Tech Quest. The event is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, and will be held in three major cities of Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Women Tech Quest (WTQ) is a competition for women to exhibit their expertise in either of three categories – software coding, software testing or graphic designing. The participants can be students, professionals or stay-at-home women who wish to restart their careers. It’s an intense, yet fun-filled competition where they compete to achieve their tasks within the specified time. The best in each category are declared the winners of Women Tech Quest, and get exciting prizes in addition to winner shields. Additionally, it’s a great opportunity for everyone to network with likeminded women and enjoy the spotlight!

10Pearls’ Managing Director Zeeshan Aftab explains the purpose behind holding Women Tech Quest: “We want to create an ecosystem that enables women in tech to demonstrate their creativity and expertise, get due recognition, and accelerate their careers. Women Tech Quest is one such initiative by 10Pearls University.”

WTQ is a lot about encouraging women to ace in their careers. Each year, inspirational women join the event as guest speakers and share their journey of triumphs and growth. For this edition of WTQ, Ammara Masood – CEO & President – National Data Consultant (Pvt) Ltd, Dr Sara Saeed (CEO and Co-Founder of Sehat Kahani), Aqsa Kauser (Machine Learning Engineer at Red Buffer) and Asma Khalil, (Country Director Customer Care at Careem) are just some of the leading women who will be speaking at the event.

According to Nadia Nasir, Winner of Coding Competition 2019, “Programs like Women Tech Quest give women an opportunity to enhance their skills, meet amazing women and experience a fast-paced environment. I thoroughly enjoyed participating and winning the competition!”

Over the years, Women Tech Quest has seen remarkable growth since its inception. It was initiated in 2017, where there were around 100 registrations. In 2018, the competition had 400+ registrations. The third edition attracted 600+ registrations and the scope was broadened to include Coding, Testing and Design. This year, the competition has been taken nation-wide and will be taking place in Karachi (NIC Karachi, our strategic partner), Lahore (Plan9 our event partner ) and Islamabad (WeCreate).

Women Tech Quest has always been endorsed by top names in technology and other industries. We are proud to have renowned names like P@SHA, WomeninTechPK, Women Techmakers Lahore, GDG Islamabad and Uber as our Event Partners for WTQ2020. The event is sponsored by Bonanza Satrangi and Finclude.

How to participate

Women from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad can participate in the event by purchasing tickets via the WTQ website or exclusive app. The app can be downloaded via:

Google Play: http://bit.ly/3aljgRa

App Store: https://apple.co/2TyQHJ3

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk