News

2.5 Million Pakhtunkhwa residents to avail free medical facilities, 40,867 benefitted in March alone

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 51 sec read>

The Finance & Health Minister, Pakhtunkhwa. Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday announced new figures for KPK’s universal health insurance program – Sehat Sahulat Program. According to the released data, a record 40,867 Pakhtunkhwa residents benefited from Sehat Card Plus in March (the second month of the program’s full rollout), alone. The current trends suggest that the scope of the program is increasing monthly, with the total beneficiaries up by at least 24% in March compared to February. At this rate, 500,000 KPK individuals are expected to avail free universal healthcare annually and 2.5 million in the next 5 years.

In total, 109,000 individuals have utilized the Sehat Insaf Card since its launch in November 2020.

Being executed through Health Department in the KPK province, the Sehat Card Plus scheme plans to enable free medical treatments (also covering treatments for COVID-19) to over 6.5 million families and 40 million Khyber Pakhtunkhwa citizens. The ambitious program provides free health facilities up to Rs.1 million.

The SSP program aims to improve access of the poor population to good quality medical services through a micro health insurance scheme.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced universal health coverage to everyone in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Sehat Insaf card within a year in phases. Citizens willing to avail of the Sehat Card can SMS their National Identity Card Number to 8500, to check their eligibility for the program.

Read More: KP’s first province to provide universal health coverage: PM Imran Khan.

KPK Sehat Insaaf Card Sehat Sahulat
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract to land humans on the moon

in News
Apr 17, 2021  ·   1 min read

Google deceived consumers over data collection: Australian regulator

in News
Apr 17, 2021  ·   1 min read

Afiniti follows up on its promise to establish tech city in KPK, signs agreement with KPK government

in News, Technology
Apr 17, 2021  ·   55 sec read