Despite a minor decline over the weekend, cryptocurrency markets saw moderate gains on Monday. Officially, the second half of 2025 has begun. In the meantime, President Trump’s $3.4 trillion fiscal stimulus package, known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” was narrowly approved by the US House. This bill may increase investor confidence and is viewed favorably by large US firms.

Economic data from last week showed that consumer optimism was increasing and the labor situation was getting stronger. But this week, volatility might increase. Markets may be impacted in the days ahead by important events like energy reports, bond auctions, Fed minutes, and tariff deadlines.

Key Events Driving Market Sentiment This Week

Monday is the release of the Consumer Credit Change report for May. Consumer borrowing and non-mortgage debt developments are reflected in it. Markets will watch Tuesday for the EIA’s short-term energy outlook and June’s Business Optimism Index. Both might change the mood of investors.

Analysts will examine the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday in search of any indications of a rate cut. The market currently only factored in a 4% possibility of a rate drop in July. October is seen to be more probable. The 90-day delay on reciprocal US tariffs ends on July 9, which is the most important date.

Markets may perceive President Trump’s repeated tariff delays as a sign of hesitation to take action, which would increase risk sentiment. This week will also see three significant bond auctions: $22 billion for thirty-year notes on Thursday, $58 billion for three-year notes on Tuesday, and $39 billion for ten-year notes on Wednesday.

Crypto Market Outlook

Crypto market cap rose slightly in Asia on Monday, reaching $3.44 trillion while staying in its two-month trading channel. Bitcoin has revisited the $109,500 mark twice in recent hours and may reclaim $110,000 if the momentum continues. If tariff decisions are favorable on Wednesday, Bitcoin may hit a new all-time high, just 2.2% above current levels. Ethereum also touched $2,600 during late Sunday trading, but resistance remained strong despite recent bullish news.