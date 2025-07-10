55 Year Old Successfully Clears Matriculation Exams

Faiz-ul-Haq, a 55-year-old resident of Pishin, has successfully passed his matriculation exams, proving that education has no age limit. He scored 600 marks and earned a second division in the result.

Faiz works as a peon at Government Boys High School, Nawaabad. He had always dreamed of studying but couldn’t pursue his education earlier. Financial responsibilities and the need to support his family delayed his academic journey for decades.

With encouragement from teachers and school staff, he finally decided to complete his matriculation. Their support helped him stay focused and motivated throughout the process.

His dedication and discipline led him to succeed in the exams, despite being away from formal studies for years.

To recognize his achievement, the school staff honored him with garlands and a warm celebration. This gesture reflected their admiration for his persistence and determination.