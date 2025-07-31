PTA spectrum and LDI renewal issues are facing significant delays as multiple frequency bands and licensing renewals remain tied up in legal proceedings. A total of 606 MHz spectrum is available, with 151.6 MHz currently under litigation, affecting the launch of 5G and competitive reallocation of frequency bands.

A detailed presentation to this effect was given to the Sub Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication, which met in Islamabad on Thursday with Umair Khan Niazi as its convenor.

In the 2600 MHz band, considered a key 4G/5G frequency, 140 MHz of the 194 MHz total is under litigation in the Supreme Court and District Court South Karachi in the Southern Networks Ltd case. Only 54 MHz is currently free, a volume deemed inadequate for meaningful operator participation or a viable 5G rollout. Hearings are scheduled for August 1 and August 7, 2025.

In the 2100 MHz band, 2×5 MHz remains under litigation in the CMPak case in District Court South Karachi, hindering spectrum redistribution. Meanwhile, in the 1800 MHz band, 2×6.6 MHz is under Supreme Court litigation. The Islamabad High Court dismissed CMPak’s cases in August 2024, but an appeal is pending in the Supreme Court with judgment reserved on May 6, 2025.

Spectrum and LDI License Renewals Stalled by APC Disputes and Legal Delays

PTA spectrum and LDI renewal issues also include delays in Long Distance and International (LDI) license renewals and unresolved disputes over Access Promotion Contribution (APC) for the Universal Service Fund (USF). Thirteen LDI renewals are due from 2024 to 2026. Four licenses were renewed in 2024, while seven remain pending under High Court orders. Renewals for Multinet and 4B Gentle are expected in November 2025 and March 2026, respectively.

The Sindh High Court has ordered PTA to adjudicate license renewal and APC issues without coercive action, while supporting facilitation of dues settlement. As of July 18, 2025, PTA ruled on six APC for USF cases, directing payments or escrow deposits.

LDI Operators Challenge PTA Over APC Calculations from 2009–2011

The APC for USF dispute stems from 2009–2011, when LDI operators allege that PTA unlawfully applied Access Promotion Contribution Local Loop (APCL) rates to calculate APC. This allegedly led to high APC rates and increased grey traffic. Operators argue that PTA did not use the defined “Permissible Range” in its pricing, potentially resulting in government liabilities worth billions.

The Auditor General’s 2011 report confirmed these irregularities, stating that PKR40–45 billion out of PKR75 billion in APC contributions were unlawfully transferred to the Federal Consolidated Fund. Only PKR10–12 billion has since been returned.

Several LDI firms are engaged in ongoing litigation regarding APC for USF:

Dancom Pakistan vs. PTA : Rs2.76 billion

: Rs2.76 billion Multinet vs. Federation : Rs688.88 million + Rs100 million; also seeking Rs7.95 billion in recovery and Rs1 billion in damages

: Rs688.88 million + Rs100 million; also seeking Rs7.95 billion in recovery and Rs1 billion in damages Redtone vs. Federation : Rs1.03 billion

: Rs1.03 billion Wise Communication vs. PTA : Rs985 million

: Rs985 million Circlenet vs. PTA : Rs4.95 billion

: Rs4.95 billion ADG LDI vs. PTA : Dispute over calculation method

: Dispute over calculation method Telecard vs. PTA : Rs1.37 billion

: Rs1.37 billion Wateen Telecom vs. PTA : Rs49.41 million

: Rs49.41 million Worldcall vs. Federation : Appeal over November 2024 order

: Appeal over November 2024 order 4B Gentle vs. Federation: Rs2.35 billion

Despite prolonged litigation, the incumbent PTA leadership is working to resolve these long-standing matters and streamline license renewals.