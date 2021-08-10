5G Service Set To Be Launched By December 2022, Says Syed Amin Ul Haq

In recent news, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haq, announced that 5G service would come around by December 2022 alongside the introduction of the mobile chat platform for government employees called Beep.

This announcement was made by the minister at the Digital Government Summit, held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Moreover, the minister stated how the collaboration with Google Cloud and TechValley would allow the country to adopt the latest technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things.

He further added that nearly 100 million people at present were using broadband facilities while a spectrum auction was a good option to gain $1 billion.

In addition, the President, Dr. Arif Alvi, highlighted that it was important for Pakistan to adopt innovative data management tools provided by Google Cloud and find solutions in order to keep up with the age of information overload.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood added that in order to ensure proper e-learning facilities has been working with Google Cloud and TechValley to launch a project which involves experimenting with smart boards and tables in accordance to different age groups.