By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
NADRA-Fake-Website-TechJuice

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has revealed that nearly 7 million Pakistanis above the age of 18 still do not hold a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) despite being eligible.

NADRA cautioned that this gap in registration has created serious risks of identity fraud, as unverified individuals can be manipulated in official records. Alarmingly, Afghan nationals have reportedly been included in some family trees using forged documents, exploiting the absence of CNIC verification.

According to officials, these individuals exist in records such as B-forms, birth certificates, or union council entries, but without CNICs, their identity remains unverified at the national level. This has allowed fraudsters to illegally insert non-citizens into legitimate family lineages.

The authority stressed the urgent need for all eligible citizens to register for CNICs to protect themselves from identity theft and to ensure the integrity of Pakistan’s national database. Sources also confirmed that NADRA is preparing new initiatives, including mobile registration vans and digital verification drives, to speed up the registration process and close the loopholes exploited by fraudsters.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan-China B2B Conference 2025 Secures $8.5B Deals
Moitt Seeks Lead Consultant For National Digital Services Platform
MoITT Seeks Lead Consultant for National Digital Services Platform
Motorola Edge 60 Neo Leaks Show Bigger Battery And Triple Camera Setup
Motorola Edge 60 Neo Leaks Show Bigger Battery and Triple Camera Setup
Balochistan
Balochistan Orders Province-Wide Internet Service Suspension
Punjab Makes Safe App Free Amid Flood Emergency
Punjab Makes Safe App Free Amid Flood Emergency
Apple
Here Are All the Devices Apple Is Expected to Unveil Next Week
Sukkur Karachi Bullet Train
China Offers Support for Pakistan Bullet Train Project
Secp Warns Public Over Illegal 4d Group Investment Scheme
SECP Pushes Sukuk Expansion, Digital Reforms to Boost Financial Inclusion
Snapchat
Snapchat Rolls Out Imagine Lens for AI-Powered Image Generation
Honda City Facelift To Debut In Pakistan Next Week After 4 Years
Honda Atlas Announces Price and Booking Schedule for City Aspire S
Luxury Suv Prices Fall Sharply After Pakistans 2025 Budget
Punjab Excise Registers Most Expensive Vehicle Ever
Punjab Approves Rs120 Billion For Expressway Project In Lahore
Punjab Approves Rs120 Billion for Elevated Expressway Project in Lahore
Fbise
FBISE Honors Matric & Inter Toppers 2025 Results