8 Coolest Electric Cars Hitting Streets In 2023,From Chevy’s $105,000 To Hyundai’s Spaceship

The year 2023 will be a season to get cool new electric cars

Hyundai, Chevy, Tesla and GMC are planning to bring new electric vehicle models next year

Sleek Sedans, pricey pickup trucks and sporty SUVs will be in the market in 2023

In the past few years, many brand-new electric vehicle models have exploded onto the market, which will continue in 2023.

Furthermore, in 2023, EVs of all sizes and shapes, from bulky pickups to sleek Sedans. All advanced and modern vehicles will be in the market by young startups and well-established automakers.

Here we are bringing some exciting EV models to see on the streets and get behind the wheel of-in 2023.

The GMC Hummer

The GMC Hummer EV SUV sounds like an impossible contradiction. An electric version of one of the most notorious gas guzzlers ever.

According to GMC, the actual realistic fully equipped $160,000 edition 1 version will have a range of at least 300 miles.

The Hummer EV pickup, currently available for sale now, is a modified version of the Hummer brand by General motors after a ten-year gap.

According to the analysis, the SUV truck is an excessive and large vehicle, but on the other hand, it will be very entertaining.

The Polestar 3

A Chinese EV, Polestar 3 is a unique new creation of Chinese automakers. It will cost around $83,900 to start and offers a high-tech futuristic alternative to electric SUVs from BMW and Tesla.

On the other hand, the Polestar 3 has all-wheel drive, 489 horsepower, a minimalist interior, and polestars distinguishing chiseled looks.

Moreover, driving the Polestar 2 Sedan was not a good experience for people, but this time Polestar 3 is a modern high-tech vehicle designed to keep all the necessary things in mind.

The Chevrolet Blazer

The upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV is the automaker’s best attempt at stylish SUVs. Including the Ford Mustang Mach E and Tesla model Y.

Moreover, according to the brand, the price starts from $45,000 and returns up to 320 miles of range. Besides, the car is entirely tech and have heavy screen interior.

Tesla Cybertruck Pick up

If we look closely, more than three years have passed since Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck pickup. It promptly smashed two of its windows in front of thousands of onlookers.

Though the truck is planned to produce in 2023, take your time. According to Elon Musk, there are lots of things that don’t always pan out.

Here, it’s pretty difficult to tell about the truck’s specifications, since the pricing has been wiped out from the website. But still, Tesla Cybertruck would be a great addition to the EV world.

According to Elon Musk, the Cybertruck will ah e four motors, no door handles and removable side mirrors.

The Silverado EV

The Silverado EV is an exciting production and will churn out a monstrous 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, it unlocks a 3.5-second dash to 60 mph.

Moreover, Chevy pegs range at 400 miles, way more than F-150 in comparison to every other EV available.

Also, it will have an ingenious collapsible wall between its bed and cab that enables customers to haul extra-huge items. Hence, the first version of the Silverado EV is available at $105,000.

The Fisker Ocean

Fisker, an EV startup plans to release its first car to US streets early next year. The Ocean SUV strata from $37,500. Whereas pricier models will offer up to 350 mile’s of range. Its specifications and stand-out features include exterior solar panels and a 17.1-inch touchscreen that rotates between landscape and portrait. Hence, the first version will be available at a cost $69,999.

The Hyundai Ioniq

The Hyundai edgy Ioniq 5 SIb is one of the best EVs that you can have. Whereas, the upcoming Ioniq Sedan brings styling and an aerodynamic shape that gives an estimated 340 miles of range on a full battery.

According to the company, it will charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes. Moreover, the company says the stretched-out wheelbase makes for ‘unparalleled passenger and cargo room’.

Indi One EV

A new startup plans to ship Info EV one, its first vehicle, next spring.

Alas, the new Indi One costs around $45,000 electric SUV calling card is a powerful computer. The company claims that it allows owners to play video games, chat, and browse the web on the go.

