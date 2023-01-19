8Cars Expected To Launch In 2023 In Pakistan

Nowadays automakers in Pakistan are trying to produce high-tech vehicles to facilitate their customers. Despite of economic crisis, they are still trying hard to provide best possible vehicles.

Here we are bringing the list of vehicles that are likely to launch in 2023.

Toyota Corolla Cross

India Motor Companies (IMC) are planning to launch the locally assembled the hybrid car Toyota Corolla Cross.

According to the sources, the car’s mechanical and structural developments are complete whereas, only the finishing part is left.

Moreover, the car is based on the concept of “Imposing Toughness” and “Urban Refinement”. The appearance is stylish and sporty which gives a sense of luxury in combination of toughness.

Moreover, it has a capacity of luggage capacity of 407 litres. It’s PWR increases hybrid system acceleration. Moreover, the electric motor, powered by the hybrid battery is used to drive the vehicle.

Haval Jolion

Haval Jolion is a project of Sazgar Engineering Works Limited. Locally assembled Haval H6 1.5T Front Wheel Drive,2.0T All Wheel Drive and an HEV variant.

It is powered by 4 cylinders, DOHC 16 Valves Turbocharged engine with an engine displacement of 1497.

The car is one of the most popular new car segments of Pakistan. Haval Jolion is almost similar to Kia, Hyndai Tucson, Proton X70 and other similiar SUVs.

MG GT And HS 2.0T AWD

Few weeks back, MG debuted the locally assembled HS 1.5T in Pakistan.

The MG-GT provides fresh,dynamic good looks and a fighter jet inspired cabin. It has a shark hunting front end with narrow headlights fitted at each side.

The car is expected to be launched soon with other few cars. The cars which will launch soon includes JS 2.0T, AWD, ZST , a seven seater SUV and a pickup truck.

Peugeot 3008

The new Peugeot 3008 has a new grille feature at the front whereas, gloss black side scoops and a painted lower bumper speaks it’s new design.

It is specifically designed to meet the needa of business customers. The new SUV benefits from a large range of efficient petrol and plug-in hybrid engines.

It is more likely Sportage, Tucson, H6, and HS.

Proton X50

The Proton’s X50 will be a Proton’s first ever B segment SUV. It has two turbo charged 1.5 litres engine,mated to a 7 speed dual clutch (DCT) automatic transmission.

According to the report, it consumes 6.5 litres per 100 km. It competes with Honda, HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Changan CS 35

Changan CS 35 contains 1.6 L aluminium engine with dual variable valve timing (DVTT).

No doubt, it’s a fantastic addition in auto industry because it offers high-tech in low price. It’s interior is comfortable for both driver and the passenger. Whereas, its exterior is durable with an appealing outlook.

However ,the parts are easily available at different automobile shops in Pakistan.

Seres S3

It’s an EV with sporty design and quite spacious and comfortable to drive. It has a digital cockpit with a 10.25 inch multimedia system. It also offers wireless charging.

The outer body is of high-strength steel. Moreover, it is available with 6 airbags including the navigation of uphill,downhill assistance.

It also provides 3 driving modes including Comfort/Eco/Sport.

