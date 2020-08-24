A UAE-based startup now expanding its operations to Pakistan’s Logistic industry

Trukkin is an online platform that connects the truckers and shippers according to the logistics needs. Each type of vehicle is offered through its platform includes pickup trucks, trailers, box trailers, and flatbed trucks. The startup was founded in UAE by Janardan Dalmia. It has been operated in across the Middle East and North Africa since 2017.

In an interview with a news resource, the company said its online platform solves the inherent problems of different transportation industry stakeholders, including transporters, shippers, brokers, and truck drivers. You can simplify payment, standardized documentation, and waybills and helps in increased profit for everyone involved.

Through this online platform, shippers can receive instant quotes via submitting their load details on the mobile application. The shippers can also track down their shipments in real-time through the app or SMS update. The confirmation of delivery documents is received through email.

The logistic platform starts with Karachi but has plans to expand across the country, including Lahore’s second-largest Pakistan. It is conducting its operation manually, but in your future, more cities will be added in its transporter registers section.

Trukkin’s posted a statement according to which the industry of transportation in Pakistan has been growing at a CAGR of over 18% since 2017. Not just that, it is valued at over 35 billion too. It is citing the information from the World Bank statement. Trukkin’s report noted that inefficiencies in Pakistan’s generally unorganized transportation and logistics sector cost the economy of nearly PKR 500 billion every year.

Trukkin aims to bring some order into the transportation and logistics sector through its tech platform. Another UAE-based trucking marketplace that has been working effectively in Pakistan is known as Lorryz.

The CEO of Trukkin said: “Today’s launch of Trukkin Pakistan is the beginning of a new movement that will completely revolutionize the way the transportation industry functions. At Trukkin, we aim to empower everyone involved in the transportation business- from truck drivers to brokers, shippers, and transportation fleet owners, using cutting edge technology to replay archaic systems that are prone to human error and fraud. This is going to help in reducing transportation timelines its associated cost while increasing profit for everyone involved.”

