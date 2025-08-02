By Manik Aftab ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has warned that Pakistan’s pension scheme for government employees is creating serious financial pressure. Without a proper funding system, the program threatens to overwhelm public finances.

In a report released on Friday, ADB stated that Pakistan’s pension scheme may seem “attractive” for employees. However, it imposes a heavy burden on the national exchequer. The lender pointed out that these post-retirement benefits lack a structured funding mechanism, calling it a “material drain” on resources.

ADB urged the federal government to overhaul its pension financing model. It recommended shifting to a contributory system where funds accumulate over time, reducing reliance on yearly budget allocations.

EOBI Expansion Critical for Pension Reforms

ADB also stressed the need to expand the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). By broadening EOBI’s coverage, the pension scheme can move toward a more sustainable structure. A contributory approach would secure long-term benefits and ease pressure on government finances.

The report identified Pakistan’s underdeveloped insurance sector as another area needing urgent reforms. A strong insurance market is essential for economic growth and financial resilience. ADB highlighted that a developed insurance sector would help manage risks from natural disasters and protect vulnerable communities.

Additionally, ADB advised promoting social insurance programs for low-income groups. Providing affordable and accessible insurance coverage can reduce the government’s financial strain during crises.

ADB’s findings come as Pakistan faces increasing pressure from international lenders. The country must broaden its tax base and reduce unsustainable expenses. Reforming the pension plan and strengthening the insurance sector are critical steps to stabilizing public finances.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Crypto Cooperation To Drive Blockchain Innovation
Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Crypto Cooperation to Drive Blockchain Innovation
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leak
Remote Sensing Satellite
Pakistan’s New Remote Sensing Satellite: Capabilities and Impact Explained
Jury Holds Tesla Partially Liable In Autopilot Crash Lawsuit
Jury Holds Tesla Partially Liable in Autopilot Crash Lawsuit
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Might Get Bigger 4,400mAh Battery
New Tech Tackles Spatial Disorientation In Pilots For Safer Flights
New Tech Tackles Spatial Disorientation in Pilots for Safer Flights
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Features a Bold Design and Powerful Specs
Mandatory Fbr E Invoicing Begins For All Sales Tax Registered Entities
Mandatory FBR E-Invoicing Begins for All Sales Tax Registered Entities
Apple Macbook Air M4
Apple MacBook Air M4 Now Available at Cheapest Price Ever
Pakistan Investment Bonds Auction Surpasses Rs300bn Target
Pakistan Investment Bonds Auction Surpasses Rs300bn Target
Senate Exposes Alleged Nha Road Project Corruption
Senate Exposes Alleged NHA Road Project Corruption
Whatsapp
WhatsApp Scam Alert: Punjab Land Records Chairman, PMLN-MPA Number Hacked
Tim Cook Embraces Ai Acquisitions To Accelerate Apple Innovation
Tim Cook Embraces AI Acquisitions to Accelerate Apple Innovation