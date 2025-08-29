The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a $3 million grant from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support Pakistan’s emergency relief operations following devastating monsoon floods. ADB President Masato Kanda, who is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan, expressed solidarity with flood-hit families and reaffirmed the Bank’s long-term commitment to the country’s development.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kanda emphasized that the emergency funding reflects ADB’s rapid response to humanitarian crises while also reinforcing its partnership with Pakistan in infrastructure, clean energy, and social sector development

Key Relief Details

Item Details Relief Grant Announced $3 million Fund Source Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund Announcement Made By Masato Kanda, ADB President Purpose Flood emergency relief & recovery Meeting With PM Shehbaz Sharif, Govt Officials Visit Duration 3 days

Kanda also discussed the recently approved $410 million financing package for the Reko Diq Mining Project, positioning Pakistan as a future supplier of critical minerals for global clean energy markets. He further engaged with communities in Islamabad and Lahore, highlighting ADB’s support for sustainable aviation fuel production and social welfare programs.

ADB reaffirmed that its assistance will continue to focus on relief, resilience, and long-term inclusive growth for Pakistan