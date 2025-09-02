By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
After Hbl Ubl Meezan Bank Also Announces Saturday Banking Hours

Meezan Bank has announced revised Saturday banking hours, joining other major banks such as Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) in offering weekend services.

According to a customer notice, the new timings will take effect from September 13, 2025. Branches operating on Saturdays will remain open from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

Customers have been advised to check the list of branches open on Saturdays through the bank’s official website.

Earlier in June, HBL and UBL declared the extension of branch service hours at selected locations across Pakistan to better accommodate their customers’ needs.

HBL extended service hours at 153 designated branches nationwide.

These branches remain open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

Similarly, UBL revealed via Facebook that starting 16 June 2025, selected conventional and UBL Ameen branches across Pakistan will also operate from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

The extension is aimed at offering enhanced convenience to customers.

