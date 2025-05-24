Alibaba Introduces New Logistics Services for Pakistani Exporters

ISLAMABAD: In a major development for the country’s export sector, Alibaba has launched a full suite of online logistics services for Pakistani exporters. The initiative is designed to help local businesses streamline their export operations and tap into global markets more efficiently.







According to a company statement released Friday, the Alibaba logistics services for Pakistani exporters include advanced tools aimed at breaking down long-standing barriers in international trade, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

With cross-border e-commerce growing rapidly, Pakistani SMEs are now presented with unprecedented opportunities to engage in global trade. However, challenges related to shipping, delivery delays, and cost inefficiencies persist. Alibaba’s new logistics solution seeks to directly address these concerns.

To facilitate this, Alibaba.com has partnered with top international express delivery companies. The service now enables the delivery of Pakistani goods to over 200 countries and regions worldwide, offering a seamless logistics chain that covers packaging, warehousing, shipping, and delivery.







Alibaba logistics services for Pakistani exporters also feature detailed order tracking tools and customs advisory support, enhancing transparency and risk management. The platform is aimed at empowering businesses to cut costs, improve delivery reliability, and boost global competitiveness.

Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain at Alibaba.com, said during the launch that these logistics services are critical for SME success in global trade. She emphasized that the platform helps exporters reduce operational hurdles and respond more swiftly to international market demands.

As a leading global B2B e-commerce platform, Alibaba’s entry into logistics for Pakistani exporters is expected to significantly enhance the country’s role in the global supply chain by making international trade more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective.