Alibaba hosted the KEL Awards 2025 in Pakistan, recognizing some of the country’s most successful e-commerce exporters while also introducing its upgraded Trade Assurance 2.0 service. The event gathered industry representatives, including Omer Khalid, Vice President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Sayyed Ahmad Masud, Project Director of the National Incubation Center Islamabad, to acknowledge businesses using digital platforms to expand into global markets.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the launch of Trade Assurance 2.0, an enhanced version of Alibaba.com’s supplier protection program. The upgraded service offers lower transaction costs, free withdrawals, higher credit and order limits, and additional payment options aimed at making international trade more efficient and secure for Pakistani exporters.

“Pakistan remains a strong supply market with diverse product categories in high demand globally. The updated Trade Assurance 2.0 has been designed to help suppliers overcome challenges related to cost and credit, enabling them to secure larger orders and build sustainable growth,” said Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain Services at Alibaba.com.

Recognizing Export Excellence at Alibaba KEL Awards 2025

The Alibaba.com KEL Awards 2025 honored six finalist companies across industries ranging from apparel to surgical instruments. Awards were presented in two categories: Global Trade Innovators and E-commerce Export Masters.

Top accolades went to Muhammad Usman Humayun of Gray Rocks Enterprise, Haider Ali of IMPEX Pakistan, and Muhammad Azam Rahmat of Mangoes Fashion, who were named Alibaba.com Pakistan Key E-commerce Leaders for 2025. The People’s Choice Award went to Muhammad Wasim of Blue Hands International, selected through audience votes.

Judges for the awards included representatives from SCCI, the National Incubation Center, e-commerce experts, and Alibaba.com executives. According to Berry Ma, Head of Pakistan Business at Alibaba.com, the awards highlight the resilience and creativity of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Pakistan.

Success Stories from Local Entrepreneurs

Among the finalists, Mangoes Fashion stood out with its growth story. Founded in 2020 by Muhammad Azam Rahmat, the small apparel company struggled initially to reach international buyers. By joining Alibaba.com in 2021 and becoming a Verified supplier, the company secured credibility and visibility in overseas markets. Within a year, it recorded over 200% annual growth, landing significant export deals including a single order worth $62,545 and several follow-up contracts. Today, Mangoes Fashion exports apparel to the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada.

The other finalists included Blue Hands International, IMPEX Pakistan, Moytei Sports, Producing Peak, and Gray Rocks Enterprise, each showcasing how digital tools can be leveraged to expand Pakistan’s footprint in global trade.

With the Alibaba KEL Awards 2025 and the introduction of Trade Assurance 2.0, the platform aims to further support Pakistan’s exporters in accessing international markets while strengthening the country’s role in global e-commerce.