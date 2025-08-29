The wait is nearly over for thousands of students as the KP Inter Result 2025 has been officially scheduled for August 30 at 11:00 AM. The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that Class 12 (2nd Year) results will be released this week.

The announcement will cover BISE Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan. Students enrolled in FA, FSc, ICS, and I.Com programs are anxiously awaiting their results, which will determine admissions into undergraduate programs at universities.

According to officials, position holders for the KP Inter Result 2025 will be declared a day before the official release, with top achievers set to receive medals, prizes, and scholarships.

How to Check Results

Online : Visit your respective board’s official website and enter your roll number.

: Visit your respective board’s official website and enter your roll number. By SMS : Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards).

: Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards). Gazette: Download the official Gazette PDF to check results by name or roll number.

With the results being finalized, students are advised to mark their calendars for August 30 at 11:00 AM, when the academic future of thousands across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be revealed.