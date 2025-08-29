By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
All Kp Inter Result 2025 Announcement Tomorrow

The wait is nearly over for thousands of students as the KP Inter Result 2025 has been officially scheduled for August 30 at 11:00 AM. The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed that Class 12 (2nd Year) results will be released this week.

The announcement will cover BISE Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan. Students enrolled in FA, FSc, ICS, and I.Com programs are anxiously awaiting their results, which will determine admissions into undergraduate programs at universities.

According to officials, position holders for the KP Inter Result 2025 will be declared a day before the official release, with top achievers set to receive medals, prizes, and scholarships.

How to Check Results

  • Online: Visit your respective board’s official website and enter your roll number.
  • By SMS: Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards).
  • Gazette: Download the official Gazette PDF to check results by name or roll number.

With the results being finalized, students are advised to mark their calendars for August 30 at 11:00 AM, when the academic future of thousands across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be revealed.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation
Anthropic Warns Of Surge In Ai Powered Cybercrime
Anthropic Warns of Surge in AI-Powered Cybercrime
Apple iOS 26
Apple iOS 26 Beta 5 Is Almost Here, Eligible iPhones You Need to Know About
Govt Moves To Introduce Bankruptcy Law In Pakistan
Govt Proposes New Bankruptcy Law with One-Year Grace Period
Anthropic Users Must Opt Out Or Share Chats By September 28
Anthropic Users Must Opt Out or Share Chats by September 28
Pakistan To Launch Ai Sandboxes For Safe Testing Tech Growth
Pakistan to Launch AI Sandboxes for Safe Testing, Tech Growth
Microsoft
Microsoft Levels Up with First-Ever In-House AI Models
Nepra Hints At Further Cut In Electricity Prices
NEPRA Hints at Further Cut in Electricity Prices
Google Launches Vids Now Everyone Can Create Ai Videos For Free
Google Launches ‘Vids’, Now Everyone Can Create AI Videos For Free!
Islamabad Airport Management To Be Handed Over To Uae
Islamabad Airport Management to Be Handed Over to UAE