Amazon Starts Testing Drone Deliveries in Texas and California

Working on drone delivery systems since 2013, Amazon now believes that its drones are now safe and reliable enough to deliver small orders

E-Commerce giant Amazon has finally started delivering orders through drones, the drone delivery service is currently available in selected locations across California and Texas. The news about drones was first revealed by the Vice President Air Amazon, ‘David Carbon’.

“These are careful first steps that we will turn into giant leaps for our customers over the next number of years,” wrote Carbon in his Linked in post that also included a picture of an Amazon drone delivering a small parcel.

“Customers are our obsession, safety is our imperative, the future of delivery is our mandate, technology is unlocking that future, and our people are the foundation it all sits on” he added.

Amazon started fiddling around the idea of drone deliveries back in 2013, since then the company has come up with a number of different design changes since it was difficult to make drones that are both safe and reliable, however now they have finally created drones with the latest design that has better durability and an improved range of the current 9 miles.

These drones will only be used to deliver small or low volume orders, customers can simply order a small item, and a drone will soon be loaded up to deliver it to them. To ensure that the drone does not damage or break the order, the drone will first lower its extended tether and then proceed to keep your order on the ground.

Drones can help Amazon decrease delivery time by several folds. Urban cities that have large volumes of fast deliveries can easily be handled with drones. However, like everything, drone deliveries come with its own set of problems such as the inability to handle rough weather and loud noises that can disturb neighbors.

