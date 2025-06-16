By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Amazon To Launch Major Satellite Batch In Starlink Rival Push

Amazon is gearing up to launch the second batch of its Project Kuiper satellites on Monday, June 16, as the tech giant intensifies its effort to become a strong Starlink rival in the satellite internet market. The upcoming mission is critical to Amazon’s goal of providing global, high-speed internet coverage via space-based infrastructure.



Originally delayed due to weather, the KA-02 mission will now launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard an Atlas V 551 rocket supplied by United Launch Alliance (ULA). The rocket, equipped with five solid boosters and a medium payload fairing, will carry 27 new satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Amazon previously launched the first set of 27 Project Kuiper satellites a few months ago. With this second deployment, the company aims to accelerate the rollout of its broadband network. Amazon plans to have at least 1,000 satellites in orbit by the end of 2025, ultimately targeting a full constellation of 3,200 satellites.

While SpaceX’s Starlink has a considerable head start with deployments starting in 2019, Amazon hopes to stand out by offering lower-cost user terminals and deep integration with Amazon Web Services. These factors, combined with a focus on underserved and remote areas, position Project Kuiper as a long-term Starlink rival in a fast-growing global market.



How to Watch the Launch

The launch is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. Easter Time (10:25 a.m. Pacific Time) on June 16. A livestream will be available from 1 p.m. ET, and viewers along the U.S. East Coast may even spot the rocket in the sky if conditions are clear.

With each successful launch, Amazon edges closer to offering a viable alternative to Starlink — a move that could reshape the future of satellite internet connectivity.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

