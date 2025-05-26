Android 16 Introduces Long-Awaited Fingerprint Renaming Feature

Android users often found themselves limited when it came to managing saved fingerprints, especially when trying to identify or manage multiple ones. That’s about to change. With the upcoming Android 16 update, Google is making a subtle but much-needed improvement to fingerprint management.







With the arrival of Android 16 QPR1 beta, users will finally be able to rename fingerprints after they’ve been set up. This long-requested feature makes it far easier to know which fingerprint belongs to whom, especially for those sharing their device or using multiple fingers.

The addition was first noticed in Google’s first preview of the Android 16 QPR1 beta. The fingerprint renaming option is now part of the Security settings, giving users clearer control over their enrolled fingerprints.

From Add/Delete to Full Management

Until now, Android users have had limited control over fingerprint settings. You could either add a new fingerprint or delete an existing one, but you couldn’t tell which was which unless you remembered the order. This often led to confusion and a lack of confidence in fingerprint-based privacy.







Now, users can tap to view all enrolled fingerprints, rename them, and ensure each one is easily identifiable. This change was first reported by Android Authority, highlighting its practical value.

Though minor at first glance, this update is an essential quality-of-life improvement. It is one that other manufacturers like Samsung have had for years in One UI. With this rollout, Android is closing the gap in user-friendly fingerprint personalization.

Android 16 will bring several other enhancements, especially for Pixel phone users, beyond the fingerprint features. While Google hasn’t fully detailed the extent of the changes, early previews suggest the company is focusing heavily on both usability and privacy.

What may seem like a small tweak is actually a major stride toward better device personalization and security management. With Android 16, users won’t just unlock their phones, they’ll unlock more control over how they do it.