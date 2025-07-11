By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Private Institutions

The District Education Authority Lahore has issued a formal directive to private schools, capping their annual fee increase at no more than 5%. Schools are also prohibited from collecting more than one month’s fee at a time, as per the official notification.

The letter emphasizes that all institutions must strictly follow the approved fee structure and are barred from imposing additional charges of any kind. It further clarifies that students cannot be expelled due to delayed fee payments.

In a move to prevent financial exploitation, the directive states that advance payments or fee collection for multiple months is not allowed. Additionally, charging fees for summer camps has been categorically banned.

The education authority also addressed concerns about school-related purchases, stating that parents must not be forced to buy uniforms or books from specific vendors.

Strict action will be taken under relevant laws against any school found violating these guidelines, ensuring accountability across the private education sector.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

