Another City Gets Motor Police License Office

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have launched a new Motor Police License Office in Quetta, making it easier for residents to apply for both local and international driving licenses.

This marks the third such facility launched by the Motorway Police, following earlier setups in Islamabad and Sheikhupura. The Quetta center is designed to streamline the licensing process for the region’s growing number of drivers.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed revealed that the groundwork for the Motor Police License Office in Quetta began two years ago, with full operations commencing last year. Since then, the facility has issued over 2,000 licenses.

DIG Ahmed emphasized that the center uses a modern, comprehensive testing system. Applicants who pass the test are issued their licenses on the same day, reducing wait times and promoting road safety. The goal is to ensure only qualified drivers receive licenses, thereby minimizing accidents caused by untrained motorists.

He also pointed out that the Motorway Police Highway Force is active across Balochistan, particularly on routes from Quetta to Kalat and Uthal to Hub. However, with only around 1,000 officers in the province, he stressed the need for additional personnel to handle the increasing traffic load. Expansion plans are already in motion to enhance monitoring and traffic management on key highways.

The launch of this new office is expected to benefit thousands in Balochistan, reinforcing the Motorway Police’s broader mission to promote safe and responsible driving across Pakistan.

 

