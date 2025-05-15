Another Punjab City to Get Electric Bus and Metro

By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 12 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
FAISALABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a comprehensive development plan for Faisalabad. This plan includes launching an electric bus and Metro service to modernise urban transport in the city.

Speaking during the Laptop and Talent Scholarship Phase II ceremony at Government College University Faisalabad, the chief minister revealed that the Metrobus and electric bus services are scheduled to begin operations next year. The initiative is part of the provincial government’s broader efforts to enhance public transit options in major cities.

Addressing sanitation concerns, she instructed local officials to implement daily waste collection and enforce strict penalties against violators. She also directed the immediate renovation and improved lighting of the Kasoki Road underpass to ensure commuter safety and improved infrastructure.

The new electric bus and Metro project is expected to ease congestion, reduce pollution, and offer a more efficient transportation system for Faisalabad’s growing population.

