By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Anthropic Rejects Metas 862 Cr Ai Offers

Meta is going all-in on artificial intelligence, and its wallet shows it. As part of a bold effort to dominate the AI landscape, the tech giant has reportedly offered compensation packages as high as $100 million (approx. Rs 862 crore) to recruit top AI researchers from competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic. Yet, not everyone is biting.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei confirmed the offers. His team has received massive salary deals. But most of them politely turned them down. On Lenny’s Podcast, Anthropic executive Jared Kaplan spoke about it. He gave a glimpse into the fierce hiring war in the AI world.

“They get these offers and then they say, ‘Well, of course I’m not going to leave because my best-case scenario at Meta is that we make money, and my best case at Anthropic is we affect the future of humanity,’” Kaplan revealed. “To me, it’s not a hard choice.”

While he acknowledged that financial security can influence individual decisions, Kaplan emphasized that Anthropic’s mission to align AI with human flourishing keeps many of their researchers grounded.

“My best-case scenario at Anthropic is we affect the future of humanity and try to make AI flourish and human flourishing go well,” he added.

Meta’s Massive Investments in Talent

The figure of $100 million over four years may sound excessive, but Kaplan said it’s very real, and even cost-effective from a business standpoint.

“To pay individuals like $100 million over a four-year package—that’s actually pretty cheap compared to the value created for the business,” he said.

Meta has formed a Superintelligence Team. It is reportedly led by Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. The team includes at least six former OpenAI researchers. This move shows Meta’s aggressive push into AI. The company is offering huge incentives, signing bonuses, equity grants, and top-tier salaries.

Despite Meta’s unprecedented poaching attempts, Anthropic’s team has stayed resilient, according to Kaplan.

“People here are so mission-oriented,” he noted.

The allure of high pay isn’t enough to eclipse the sense of purpose many employees feel at Anthropic.

Adding to the conversation, Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas also weighed in on the escalating bidding war.

“You’re encountering new kinds of challenges. You feel a lot of growth; you’re learning new things. And you’re getting richer, too, along the way. Why would you want to go just because you have some guaranteed payments?” he asked.

Even so, Srinivas admitted being “surprised by the magnitude” of the offers and noted the pressure on Meta to deliver: “Failure is (certainly) not an option.”

Meta’s approach to AI hiring reflects a broader trend of companies placing extraordinary value on talent. But as Anthropic shows, not all top minds can be bought, especially when their work is tied to shaping the future of humanity.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

U S Auto Giants Push Back On Japan Tariff Deal

U.S. Auto Giants Push Back on Japan Tariff Deal

Jazz

Jazz Appoints Shahzad Rasheed to Lead Enterprise Solutions

Foldable Iphone

New Leak Sheds Light on Foldable iPhone Display Size

Suzuki Unveils New Designs For Gs150 And Gd110s In Pakistan

Suzuki unveils new designs for GS150 and GD110s in Pakistan

Pta

PTA Takes Legal Action to Recover Rs. 80 Billion from LDI Operators

Pakistan Warns Youth About Rising Honey Trap Freelancing Scams

Govt Issues Warning on Rising Freelance Scams Targeting Youth

Cmf Watch 3 Pro Launches With Chatgpt And 13 Day Battery

CMF Watch 3 Pro Launches with ChatGPT and 13-Day Battery

Pakistans Pharmaceutical Exports Highest In 20 Years

Pakistan’s Pharmaceutical Exports Highest in 20 Years

Lahore Sialkot Motorway Expansion Approved To Cut Travel Time

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Expansion Approved to Cut Travel Time

Sindh Farmers Vow Court Battle Against 45 Agricultural Income Tax

Sindh Farmers Vow Court Battle Against 45% Agricultural Income Tax

Nothing

Rumor: Nothing Developing a Unique New Smartphone Concept

Joselito Jr Avancena Returns As Nestle Pakistan Ceo

Joselito Jr. Avancena Returns as Nestle Pakistan CEO

Vivo Iqoo Neo11

Vivo iQOO Neo11 Series Specs Leak: Here’s What to Expect