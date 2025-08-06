Apple Debuts Thought Controlled Ipad Tech In Accessibility Breakthrough

Apple has released its new Brain Computer Interface Human Interface Device (BCI HID) protocol. It enables direct thought-controlled iPads and iPhones a likely possibility.

The first public demonstration shows a person with ALS using the system to navigate apps and type messages without physical interaction. This was made possible through collaboration with neurological startup Synchron, which developed the Stentrode implant.

How the Thought-Controlled System Works

Synchron’s Stentrode implant is installed via a minimally invasive procedure through a vein to the brain’s motor cortex. It captures neural signals associated with intended movement and transmits them wirelessly to an outside decoder. Apple’s Switch Control accessibility feature and the new BCI HID protocol convert these signals into actual commands in iPadOS.

Real-World Demonstration With ALS Patient

In a groundbreaking video, a participant named Mark, who lives with ALS and is enrolled in Synchron’s COMMAND clinical study, demonstrated full control of an iPad using only his thoughts. He opened apps, composed messages, and streamed content, all without touch, voice, or eye gestures. Apple and Synchron call it a technical breakthrough in human-computer interaction. It marks the first live demonstration of native, thought-based control of an Apple device.

The minimally invasive Stentrode approach avoids open brain surgery, enhancing safety and scalability.

Apple plans to extend BCI support to iPhones, iPads, and Vision Pro headsets via its accessibility frameworks later this year.

Broader Market Impact of Thought-Controlled Devices

The brain computer interface field is rapidly expanding. Companies like Neuralink and Precision Neuroscience are racing toward FDA approvals. Though commercial rollout remains several years away, analysts estimate the BCI market could reach 1 billion dollars annually by 2041. Despite its promise, BCI technology raises significant privacy, security, and ethical concerns, especially regarding cognitive liberty and long-term device performance.

Check out the video here: