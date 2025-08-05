Rumors have long suggested Apple will launch a foldable iPhone by late 2026 or early 2027. However, before that, many expected that the Apple foldable iPad or Mac with an 18.8-inch screen would debut first. At one point, this foldable device was believed to be Apple’s first folding-screen product. But recent reports suggest that plans have changed significantly.

According to a new source, Apple has delayed the launch. The foldable device will no longer enter mass production in Q4 2026. This eliminates the chance of a 2027 release. Unfortunately, the report does not reveal how long the delay will last. It only confirms that the wait will be longer than expected.

Meanwhile, another trusted analyst believes the foldable iPad may arrive in 2028, possibly with a larger 20-inch screen. At this point, it remains unclear if the product will be an iPad or a Mac. Regardless, it will feature a folding screen and a much larger display than the rumored foldable iPhone.

For now, Apple fans will have to wait longer for the company’s first foldable tablet or laptop-like device.