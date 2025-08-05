By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Foldable Ipad

Rumors have long suggested Apple will launch a foldable iPhone by late 2026 or early 2027. However, before that, many expected that the Apple foldable iPad or Mac with an 18.8-inch screen would debut first. At one point, this foldable device was believed to be Apple’s first folding-screen product. But recent reports suggest that plans have changed significantly.

According to a new source, Apple has delayed the launch. The foldable device will no longer enter mass production in Q4 2026. This eliminates the chance of a 2027 release. Unfortunately, the report does not reveal how long the delay will last. It only confirms that the wait will be longer than expected.

Meanwhile, another trusted analyst believes the foldable iPad may arrive in 2028, possibly with a larger 20-inch screen. At this point, it remains unclear if the product will be an iPad or a Mac. Regardless, it will feature a folding screen and a much larger display than the rumored foldable iPhone.

For now, Apple fans will have to wait longer for the company’s first foldable tablet or laptop-like device.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistani Startup Myco Wins Pkr 420m On Tim Drapers Show
Pakistani Startup Myco Wins PKR 420M on Tim Draper’s Show
Worlds First Facebook Museum Makes You Rethink Your Digital Legacy
World’s First Facebook Museum Makes You Rethink Your Digital Legacy
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Crosses 3 Million Shipments in South Korea
Instagram Introduces New Post Demographics Viewers Metric Insights
Instagram Introduces New Post Demographics, Viewers Metric & Insights
Elon Musk Revives Lost Vine Archives Utilizing Grok Ai
Elon Musk Brings Back Lost Vine Archives Utilizing Grok AI
Ptcl
PTCL Outlines Acquisition Strategy for Telenor Pakistan Before CCP Panel
Ecc Okays Ev Subsidy Qau Grant
ECC Okays EV Subsidy, QAU Grant
Google
Rising Pakistani Star Joins Google as Gaming Industry Lead
Pak Suzuki Rating Upgraded With Stable Outlook
Pak Suzuki Rating Upgraded with Stable Outlook
Pakistani University Shines In Global Innovation Rankings 2025
Pakistani University Shines in Global Innovation Rankings 2025
Karachi Green Line BRT Route
Three New Routes Confirmed for Karachi Green Line BRT
Apple
Apple Exploring Tandem OLED Display for Future iPhones
Spotify Announces New Price Increase For Premium Users
Spotify Announces New Price Increase for Premium Users